Enfield stabbing: Teen victim named as Donovan Allen
Police have named London's first teenage stabbing victim of 2022, who died after an attack in north London.
Police found Donovan Allen, 18, with stab wounds at a property in Ayley Croft in Enfield, just after 18:00 GMT on Monday.
Post-mortem tests found the teenager, who is from Hemel Hempstead, died from a single stab wound to the chest.
A 14-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and released on bail until a date in early March.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said Mr Allen's family were being provided with specialist support through "the most unimaginable of times" and she appealed to anyone with information to help them find out who had murdered their son.
She said: "We urgently need to speak to anyone with information, particularly anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Bonnington House, Ayley Croft in Enfield on Monday, 7 February at around 18:00 hours.
"Did you see anyone running away from the area or notice anything out of the ordinary?
"Even if you think the information you have may not be of great importance, please share it with police as it may help us piece together the events that led to Donovan's tragic death."
The officer in charge of policing in Enfield and Haringey, Ch Supt Simon Crick, said detectives were "working at pace" to get justice for Mr Allen's family, and neighbours could expect to see a heightened police presence as door-to-door inquiries continued.
Mr Allen's football team, Hemel Hempstead Town Youth FC, released a tribute to him and will hold a minute of applause before their games this weekend to remember him.
They posted: "It's with immense sadness the committee share with you that Donovan Allen, 18, an ex-player of HHTYFC who played firstly under Brian Harding & Nick Payne and then under Steven Hutchins and Marc Bircham was fatally stabbed and murdered on Monday evening.
"Donovan was such a likeable and kind lad, who loved football and will be remembered for his contagious smile. You will always be part of our football family."
