Met Police: Dame Cressida Dick says she has no intention of quitting
- Published
Dame Cressida Dick has "absolutely no intention" of leaving her post as Commissioner of the Met Police.
She told BBC Radio London she wanted to root out "disgusting behaviour" within the Met and has told officers "enough is enough".
It comes a week after the police watchdog said it had found "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination and sexual harassment among some PCs.
The Commissioner said she was "seething angry" about the report's findings.
On Wednesday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan demanded she delivered her plan to win back trust in the Met Police within days or weeks having previously said he had put her "on notice".
Responding to how she felt about Mr Khan's move, Dame Cressida said she was "highly accountable" and felt she was "doing her best" at running the Met.
Dame Cressida said the Met had an issue of "too much very bad behaviour" and believed she was leading a "real transformation" within the force.
She said: "There is no place in the Met for racism and sexism and for bullying.
"In the last few days I have gone out to my colleagues and said enough is enough.
"The Met's reputation has been tarnished [by the report] and also some other things that have happened and come to light in the last few months."
An independent review into the Met's standards, led by Baroness Louise Casey of Blackstock, will examine the force's vetting, recruitment and training procedures following the murder of Sarah Everard.
Dame Cressida wants Baroness Casey's review to "turbo charge" the work needed to change the culture within the Met.
"Baroness Casey will help me challenge this bad behaviour," she said.
"I accept we have cultural issues and I have an extensive plan of work.
"The Met has issues, but I cannot allow it to be said that the experience that was held in Charing Cross was common place.
"I'm sure there are other examples and I am trying to find them."