BBC News

Heathrow arrest after woman says she was raped on flight

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
A passenger was arrested as the United Airlines flight landed at Heathrow on 31 January (file photo)

A passenger was arrested at Heathrow Airport for allegedly raping a woman in business class on an overnight transatlantic flight from New Jersey.

The woman said she was attacked by a 40-year-old man while others slept on the flight from Newark on 31 January.

Officers boarded the United Airlines plane after it landed at 06:39 GMT and arrested the man who has since been released under investigation.

The Met Police said the woman was being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman said the Met was aware of "an incident on an inbound flight".

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics