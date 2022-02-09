Murder investigation launched in Greenwich after man found stabbed
- Published
Related Topics
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with stab wounds in Greenwich, east London.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Lionel Road just after 17:10 GMT on Tuesday.
The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been informed.
No arrests have yet been made and police are appealing for information.