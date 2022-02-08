Enfield stabbing: Boy arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another teenager who died in a stabbing in north London.
Police found a man, 18, with stab wounds at a property in Ayley Croft in Enfield, just after 18:00 GMT on Monday.
Despite treatment the teenager died at the scene, police said. A post-mortem examination is being organised.
Police arrested the 14-year-old at the scene. He remains in police custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: "A young man has lost his life in this tragic incident and his family and friends have been left devastated.
"We are at the early stages of a murder investigation and are exploring a number of lines of enquiry - I am appealing directly to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or knows anything about who may have been involved."
A crime scene has been put in place while inquiries continue.