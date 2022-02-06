Two pensioners die in three-car Orpington A21 crash
- Published
Two pensioners have died following a three-car crash in south-east London.
The collision took place on the A21 Sevenoaks Road, near Knockholt Railway Station, in Orpington at 13:43 GMT on Saturday.
The occupants of one car, a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s, died at the scene, the Met Police said.
Another man was taken to hospital, and the force is waiting on an update on his condition. Road closures were put in place.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.