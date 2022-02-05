Woman in her 30s dies in Hackney bus crash
- Published
A woman has died after being hit by a bus in east London.
The pedestrian was struck by the bus in Great Eastern Street, Hackney, at about 08:56 GMT on Friday.
The woman, in her 30s, was injured in the collision and later died at the scene, the Met Police said. Her next of kin have been informed.
The force said there had been no arrests and is appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the collision to come forward.
