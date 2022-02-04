Met PC Daniel Francis sentenced for killing pedestrian during pursuit
- Published
A Met officer who knocked down and killed a pedestrian during a police chase in west London has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Andrew Brown was struck by a marked police car in Whitton Road, Hounslow, on 1 November 2019.
The Old Bailey heard PC Daniel Francis was going at three times the speed limit when he collided with the earth scientist.
Francis pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Brown by careless driving.
The 33-year-old was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.
Prosecutor Michael Shaw said Francis had been working late with two colleagues in a marked incident response vehicle when they noticed a firework being thrown from a dark-coloured Nissan car, which then sped away as they chased it.
The Nissan was travelling at more than 40mph (64km/h) in the 20mph (32km/h) zone and Francis reached speeds of up to 61mph (98km/h), the court heard.
'Severe head injury'
The Old Bailey was told the officer made a decision not to activate his blue lights and sirens as he followed the suspect vehicle.
However, Mr Brown and another man were on a marked illuminated pedestrian crossing, causing Francis to brake and swerve.
Mr Shaw said: "During the collision, Mr Brown had come into contact with the windscreen and he suffered a severe head injury."
Francis, from Tongham, Surrey, carried out chest compressions at the scene before Mr Brown was taken to hospital. He later died on 5 November 2019.
The victim's mother Isabel Brown, from Glasgow, described in court how she received the devastating news he had been involved in a crash.
She said: "He had plans, he had a future and this has been taken away from him. He was 23 years of age."
In mitigation, Edmund Gritt issued an apology to Mr Brown's family on behalf of Francis.
As well as the suspended jail sentence the officer was also ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work, complete 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
The Met said Francis was currently on restricted duties and would face a misconduct hearing.