PC Daniel Bowen trial: Officer fatally injured man, 83
- Published
A Met Police officer fatally injured an elderly pedestrian while driving a van of new recruits, a court has heard.
PC Daniel Bowen, 29, was driving a police carrier when he struck 83-year-old Peter Dawe at a crossing in East Ham, east London, on 15 July 2020.
Mr Dawe was taken to hospital but died days later on 3 August.
At Aldersgate House Nightingale Court at the Barbican, in central London, the police officer denies a charge of causing death by careless driving.
The court heard PC Bowen, of Hornchurch, east London, does not deny hitting Mr Dawe but disputes he was driving carelessly.
Body-worn video footage appeared to show the officer doing something with his radio, while an eyewitness suggested he was turning to speak to colleagues, the prosecution said.
'Fell to the ground'
In his role as street duties instructor, PC Bowen was driving with two other instructors and six new police officers in a Mercedes minibus carrier.
At 10:50 BST, he accepted a request to deliver a court warning to someone in Canning Town.
The court heard PC Bowen had stopped at a red light at the junction between High Street North and Ron Leighton Way. When the lights changed, he turned the corner into Ron Leighton Way, where he hit Mr Dawe who had started to walk across the road as the lights were about to turn green.
Prosecutor Philip McGhee said: "Mr Dawe was struck by part of the front of the carrier and fell to the ground.
"The defendant immediately stopped and got out to help Mr Dawe."
Mr Dawe was given first aid before he was taken to hospital to be treated for lung and head injuries as well as rib and shoulder fractures.
The court heard it was not an emergency so there was no need for the officer to have turned on his siren and blue lights.
The trial continues.