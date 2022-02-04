Camden: Man arrested after replica gun pointed at police officer
A man has been arrested after a replica gun was aimed at a police officer following a chase in north London.
The Met said the man was being pursued by police in Camden, but he had got out of his car after it crashed on Mornington Crescent at 07:38 GMT.
The officer then drew his Taser while the suspect appeared to retrieve "a black firearm" from his waistband, police said. The man was then detained.
The Met hailed the officer's actions as "nothing short of incredible".
According to the force, the man first dropped the firearm "before quickly picking it back up and aiming it directly at the officer".
The officer, who had been pursuing him on a motorbike, discharged his Taser and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Having seized the weapon, police now believe it is a replica.
'Bravery and selflessness'
Ch Supt Roy Smith said the officer was uninjured and was being supported by the force.
"His actions in the circumstances are nothing short of incredible," he said.
"He had no idea if the item being pointed at him was a replica or a lethal weapon and yet he maintained his composure and detained the suspect."
Ch Supt Smith added: "Each day police officers put on the uniform and put themselves in danger to protect Londoners.
"This is a perfect example of the bravery and selflessness that they exhibit so often."