London Tube and bus passenger numbers recovering after lockdown
- Published
The number of people using the Tube and bus has increased significantly since early January, according to Transport for London (TfL) figures.
Tube passenger levels have risen by about 25% and are now at about 60% of pre-pandemic levels.
Bus passenger numbers were not as affected and have risen by about 10% to reach 75% of the pre-Covid rate.
The easing of working from home restrictions on 19 January is likely to have influenced the recovery.
TfL is facing a £1.9bn budget black hole and has warned of massive cuts to bus, Tube and road services. It said discussions were continuing with the government as it aimed to secure "long-term funding" - while the Department for Transport has insisted it has "repeatedly shown its commitment" to supporting TfL.
Unions have warned public transport across the capital will grind to a halt without a long-term financial plan.
Seb Dance, deputy mayor for transport, welcomed the latest figures and said the capital's network was "crucial for a sustainable recovery", while Andy Lord from TfL said the statistics indicated the public's "continued confidence that services are safe, clean and reliable".
The most recovered services include those arriving between 08:00 and 09:00 at stations near financial institutions - such as Canary Wharf, Mansion House and Aldgate - which are nearly close to "normal". Weekend use has increased to about 80% of pre-pandemic busyness in tourist areas such as Leicester Square.
The numbers are gathered from the Oyster ticketing system but do not count magnetic tickets.
