Piers Corbyn in court accused of calling NHS staff murderers
- Published
Piers Corbyn has appeared in court accused of calling NHS staff murderers outside a London vaccination clinic.
The 74-year-old brother of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse.
He and David Burridge, 44, facing the same charge, were held after a protest at Guy's Hospital on 18 January.
Both pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court and were bailed ahead of a one-day trial set for 6 May.
Prosecutor Luke Staton told the court: "The defendants were somewhat abusive towards members of staff, calling them murderers."
Mr Corbyn interrupted Mr Staton, calling the allegation "a lie", and adding: "We said nothing. Open lies in open court is unacceptable."
The pair will claim they had a reasonable excuse and want three police officers and two NHS workers called to give evidence at the trial, the court heard.
District Judge Daniel Sternberg granted Mr Corbyn and Mr Burridge bail.