Insulate Britain activists jailed over M25 protest
- Published
Five Insulate Britain campaigners have been jailed for defying injunctions preventing them from protesting on the M25.
The activists, who held a demonstration on the motorway in September, were all charged with contempt of court.
Ben Taylor, Ellie Litten, Theresa Norton, Stephen Pritchard and Diana Warner were given jail terms lasting between 24 and 42 days.
Eleven others from the group received suspended prison sentences.
A number of High Court injunctions were put in place after Insulate Britain's road blockades last year.
The injunctions were granted to National Highways and Transport for London following a series of protests by the group.
Earlier on Wednesday, members of Insulate Britain draped a black flag from a balcony in the Royal Courts of Justice that said in white lettering: "Insulate or die."
On Tuesday, four protesters walked out of court and glued themselves to the steps of the building. They were removed by police and taken into custody.
Ahead of sentencing, the judge said the four would not be punished for those actions, but added that it did "demonstrate their anxiety to continue the protest with which we are dealing today".