Insulate Britain: Climate activists protest in Royal Courts of Justice
- Published
Insulate Britain activists have unfurled a banner inside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.
The climate campaigners briefly draped a black flag from a balcony in the building's main hall that said in white lettering: "Insulate or die."
One woman shouted: "I don't want to do this but I feel compelled to."
Court proceedings, over alleged breaches of a High Court injunction during climate protests on the M25 last year, are due to continue later.
A number of the injunctions against Insulate Britain's road blockades have been granted to National Highways and Transport for London to prevent protests.
Four protesters walked out of court proceedings on Tuesday and glued themselves to the steps of the building until they were unstuck by police and taken into custody.
The court is expected to sentence several protesters later, following a hearing in the morning concerning the four who walked out on Tuesday.