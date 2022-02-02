Levelling up 'a slap in the face' for London's young people
The exclusion of London from plans to funnel cash to poorer areas of the country are a "slap in the face" for young people, says a youth worker.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has set out plans aimed at closing the gap between parts of the UK by improving transport, education and broadband.
But omitting London from community funds is "unjust and unfair" say those working with vulnerable young people.
The Mayor of London has warned against "levelling down" in the capital.
London has been specifically excluded from levelling up funding for research and development, education, and arts and culture.
Head youth worker Irfan Shah, based in Redbridge, said the strategy aimed at tackling inequality appeared to classify Londoners as "not deserving".
"Redbridge is being left behind now," said Mr Shah, who runs the Frenford youth club in Ilford, which has 200 young people use it each day to meet friends, play table tennis, basketball, and get involved in boxing.
He highlighted "young people being exploited and groomed" by drug dealers as one of the main problems in his area and said it was "a disgrace" that they were excluded from the funding.
"We feel like we're being slapped in the face and our young people are going to miss out once again.
"Especially coming out of Covid, this is the worst time to neglect young people's thoughts, feelings and mental health."
One teenager at the youth centre, Jonnel Poppat, said it was vital young people had a safe place to go.
"When you're involved in an activity or group I think it can keep you out of trouble," he said.
"It can help people who are isolated because I think it's good to be part of a group and come somewhere you belong and make friends."
Mr Khan agreed government investment was still needed for London, particularly as the capital has some of the most deprived communities in the country and "they deserve support and funding just as much as other parts of the UK".
Mr Gove said he wanted to "shift both money and power into the hands of working people", including "London-style" transport investment, devolution deals and "King's Cross style" regeneration for 20 towns and cities.
Transport for London is facing a £1.5bn funding shortfall following the pandemic, with no government funds allocated past this Friday.
