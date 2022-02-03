Maria Rawlings murder: Man jailed over 'savage' attack
A man who murdered a vulnerable mother-of-two in a "savage and sustained" attack has been jailed for life.
Valentin Lazar, 21, previously pleaded guilty to killing Maria Rawlings, 45, who was found dead in a shrubbery in Romford, east London, on 4 May 2021.
The victim, who suffered multiple injuries, was attacked shortly after she left a hospital where she had gone for treatment following a fall.
Lazar, of Barking, was jailed at the Old Bailey for at least 23 years.
Ms Rawlings had gone to A&E at King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford, on the evening of 3 May, but left before she was seen.
Her naked body was found a day later concealed in undergrowth by a dog walker.
The court heard the victim had suffered multiple injuries, including over 100 blunt force trauma, bruises and abrasions on her body, and 15 rib fractures
There was also a suspected stab wound, but there were no signs of sexual assault.
At an earlier hearing, the prosecutor, Paul Jarvis, said Lazar "was probably carrying a knife".
"He led her into the bushes before violently attacking her and ultimately killing her before stealing some of her belongings and walking off."
In statements read to court, the victim's two daughters described Ms Rawlings as a "fun loving soul", and called their mother's killer "evil".
Sentencing Lazar, Judge Mark Lucraft QC said the attack "involved an intoxicated woman alone late at night and she was particularly vulnerable".
"This was a savage and sustained attack and a high degree of pain and suffering was inflicted prior to death," he said.