Alex Smith murder: Men arrested in Kenya appear in court
Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in central London in August 2019.
Alex Smith, from Wembley, was fatally injured in Munster Square, Camden.
Siyad Mohamud, 23, and Tariq Monteiro, 21, were charged after being arrested in Kenya and extradited to the UK on Sunday.
Both appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, the Met Police said.
The pair were remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of Alex's death to have been a stab wound to the chest.
The teenager was found with fatal wounds in Munster Square, off Euston Road, on 12 August, 2019.
