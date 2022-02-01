Owner devastated after her two dogs stolen in Barnet carjacking
A dog owner says she is "devastated" after her two pets were stolen along with her car, as she filled it with fuel at a petrol station.
Babette Lee has described the theft as like "having my family stolen".
The car also contained equipment and supplies Ms Lee relies on for her work as a self-employed beautician, which she believes is worth around £5,000.
The Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.
Ms Lee said she had taken her young Pomeranian and Chihuahua for a walk in a park in Barnet on Sunday afternoon, before stopping at Tesco Express in Oakwood.
"The man jumped in on the passenger side and climbed over," she said. "I was still putting the petrol in when he was driving off, it was pulling me along."
She described the man as being white, skinny, "gaunt looking" and bearded.
"They're my babies"
Ms Lee, from South London, says she "doesn't care" about her car, but is desperate to have her dogs back.
She's now trying to raise money to put up as a reward for their safe return. "They're my life", she said. "I get them up, feed them, walk them, take them to work with me, take them to bed with me.
"I am losing my mind. I can't think about anything else. I can't sleep. They're my babies."
She added: "I can't believe someone would do something like that. They just see them as something to sell."
Ms Lee believes the thief may have seen the dogs in the car and fears she may be one of a growing number of dog owners to have been specifically targeted for her pets.
The crime has been on the rise in recent years, and dogs' values have also increased, partly due to a spike in demand during the Covid pandemic.
The government has recently announced a new law aimed at tackling dog thefts and handing down longer sentences for offenders, a move welcomed by campaigners.
Dr Daniel Allen, founder of the Pet Theft Reform campaign, said: "Making a five-year maximum sentence accessible for those who steal dogs is a positive step, as is recognising the emotional distress experienced by people and pets."
