Driver arrested over Maida Vale knife killer's death faces no charge
A driver who used his car to try to stop a woman being stabbed by her stalker ex-husband in west London has been released without charge.
He was arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed after Leon McCaskre, 41, died when he was hit while killing Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, in Maida Vale.
The Met said after reviewing evidence it had been the decided the 26-year-old would face no further police action.
"He is considered a vital witness to our investigation," the force added.
Ms Chkaifi, 43, was attacked near both her and her abusive ex-husband's homes on the morning of 24 January.
At an inquest hearing earlier, Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson said: "Leon McCaskie and Yasmin Chkaifi had been in a relationship that ended several years ago. There were allegations of domestic abuse, and a stalking prevention order had been put in place against Leon."
The coroner, Prof Fiona Wilcox, gave her sympathy to her family, saying: "This is a truly shocking and distressing death and I cannot imagine what you must be going through at this time."