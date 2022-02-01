Driver arrested over Maida Vale knife killer's death faces no charge
A driver who used his car to try to stop a woman being stabbed by her stalker ex-husband in west London has been released without charge.
He was arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed after Leon McCaskre, 41, died when he was hit while killing Yasmin Chkaif in Maida Vale, last week.
The Met said after reviewing evidence it had been the decided the 26-year-old would face no further police action.
"He is considered a vital witness to our investigation," the force added.
More to follow.