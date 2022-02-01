Sajid Javid: Man denies damaging health secretary's home
- Published
A man has denied intending to cause criminal damage to Health Secretary Sajid Javid's home in an alleged anti-vaccine protest.
Geza Tarjanyi, from Leyland in Lancashire, was arrested outside Mr Javid's house in Fulham, west London, on 3 January.
He is accused of taking spray adhesive and posters to damage the property.
The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty at Isleworth Crown Court and the case will now go to trial.
Mr Tarjanyi, of Boundary Street, who attended the court with a number of supporters, was granted conditional bail ahead of a trial set for 31 October.
A video posted online on 3 January appeared to show a man delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to the MP's home.
In the footage, a man stands outside the property and addresses the camera for several minutes, claiming the letter places the health secretary "personally on notice" for "harming" people in Britain with vaccines.
The video then shows the man being restrained in handcuffs by police officers.
A few days before, Mr Javid had said he was "appalled" by the "vile behaviour" of anti-vaccine protesters who entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes on 29 December.
Speaking on the same day, the Bromsgrove MP said spreading lies about vaccines was "something that is costing lives".
Following a visit to a vaccination centre in Lambeth, south London, he said: "We are working very hard across government, particularly the Home Office and the police are doing everything they can to tackle anti-vax protesters that are breaking the law."
