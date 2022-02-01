Insulate Britain: Activists leave court to glue themselves to step
Four Insulate Britain protesters have left a hearing and glued themselves to the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
Theresa Norton, 63, Diana Warner, 62, El Litten, 35 and Steve Pritchard, 62, described their walkout as "a show of resistance".
They, and 16 others, were due to answer charges of contempt of court.
They are accused of ignoring a High Court injunction aimed at preventing protests on the M25 in October.
The judge, Lord Justice William Davis, read out a note, which said: "The four of us feel we have to continue our resistance today because we don't want to co-operate with a system which is causing so much death and hardship."
He issued a bench warrant for the four.
A bench warrant is an order issued by a judge for a defendant who is missing which requires them to be arrested and brought before court.
The gates to the court building were locked, shutting the protesters inside the Royal Courts of Justice grounds, while a small number of other demonstrators and police gathered outside.
