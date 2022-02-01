Missing toddler discovered dead in Barking back garden
A two-year-old girl has been found dead in a back garden in east London an hour after being reported missing.
The child was discovered unresponsive at a home in Reede Road, Barking, on Saturday shortly before 17:00 GMT.
Paramedics tried to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Met Police said officers went to the property at around 16:00 after the girl was reported missing, and she was found less than an hour later. It is not clear if it was her family home.
Her death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is expected to be held this week.
