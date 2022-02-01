Maida Vale deaths: Stabbed woman's killing truly shocking
The death of a woman who was stabbed in the street by her abusive ex-husband was "truly shocking and distressing", an inquest has heard.
Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was attacked by Leon McCaskie near both of their homes in Maida Vale, west London, on the morning of 24 January.
Family members including her two sons listened in to the short remote hearing at Westminster Coroner's Court.
Mr McCaskie was run over by a passing car and also died at the scene.
Ms Chkaifi's cause of death was multiple stab wounds.
The coroner, Prof Fiona Wilcox, gave her sympathy to Ms Chkaifi's family and said "this is a truly shocking and distressing death and I cannot imagine what you must be going through at this time".
Stalking prevention order
Ms Wilcox also expressed her sympathy to Mr McCaskie's mother, who was listening to a separate remote hearing dealing with his death.
Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson told the hearing: "Leon McCaskie and Yasmin Chkaifi had been in a relationship that ended several years ago. There were allegations of domestic abuse, and a stalking prevention order had been put in place against Leon.
"Leon had been arrested and charged for breaching this order, but failed to appear for his first hearing at court.
"Police action between January 4 and 24 is currently subject to an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct."
The inquests will be reviewed on 25 July.