Met Police: Watchdog slams misogyny and bullying in some ranks
- Published
The police watchdog says it has found evidence of "disgraceful" bullying, misogyny, discrimination and sexual harassment in some ranks of the Met.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) made 15 recommendations including tackling "underlying cultural issues".
Most officers investigated were police constables and mostly based at Charing Cross Police Station, the IOPC said.
"We believe these incidents are not isolated," the IOPC said in its report.
The inquiry was launched in March 2018 into nine linked independent investigations concerning serving police officers from the Met.
It began after an officer had sex with a vulnerable woman in a room inside a London police station, the IOPC said.
Director Sal Naseem described the behaviour as "disgraceful" and that it fell below the standards of the force, but he said the Met was working to change its cultural issues.
'Find it upsetting'
"The learning report we are publishing today is shocking and contains language which is offensive," Mr Naseem said.
"Some may find it upsetting.
"However, we felt it was important to provide the context for the public, the Met and other forces for why such hard-hitting recommendations are necessary."
He added: "While these officers predominantly worked in teams in Westminster, which have since been disbanded, we know from other recent cases that these issues are not isolated or historic," he said.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid said the officers actions happened between 2016 and 2018.
"I am angry and disappointed to see officers involved in sharing sexist, racist and discriminatory messages," he said.
"It's clear we have a lot of work to do to ensure bullying and discrimination does not exist in any part of the Met."