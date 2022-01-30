Murder arrest after woman, 84, dies in Enfield
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 84-year-old woman died at a property.
Lesma Jackson was found by officers at an address in Stainton Road, Enfield, north London, at about 02:15 GMT on Sunday.
She was found with multiple injuries, and was pronounced dead a short time later, the Met Police said.
A 50-year-old man, known to Ms Jackson, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
He remains in custody.
Officers had attended the address following concerns for the welfare of Ms Jackson.
The force said a post-mortem examination is set to take place.
