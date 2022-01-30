Kameron Parchment: Mother 'worried sick' over missing teenager
A mother has said she is "worried sick" for her missing teenage son, who was last seen in north London five days ago.
Kameron Parchment, 14, from Barnet, north London, was last seen by a friend on the 134 bus heading towards North Finchley at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.
His mother said his disappearance was "really out of character for him".
Met Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Kameron or knows his whereabouts to get in touch.
Kameron is described as a wearing black trousers, a white Nike top and black jumper.
His mother said in a statement: "I am absolutely worried sick about Kameron.
"It is really out of character for him. All I want is for him to contact me, just so I know he is alright.
"Kameron, if you a reading this, please, please get in touch.
"We all love you very much, we just want to know you're safe."
Concern growing
The Met Police said Kameron had knowledge of the Hornsey and Wood Green areas, and may have been in the Friern Barnet and Finchley areas.
Det Insp Jon Moseling of the North West Command Unit said Kameron hds been missing for a "significant period of time" and concern was growing further.
He said: "I would appeal to anyone who has information about Kameron's whereabouts to get in touch immediately.
"At the heart of this is a young boy whose family are in shock about him going missing - if you can help us find their son and brother, please don't hesitate to get in touch."