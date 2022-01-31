Hundreds of London hospital workers to strike over pay
- Published
Hundreds of hospital workers are set to strike in a dispute over pay.
Porters, cleaners and catering staff, members of Unite and who work for outsourcing firm Serco at London hospitals St Barts, Royal London and Whipps Cross, will strike for two weeks.
Unite claim the mainly black and Asian staff are paid up to 15% less than directly-employed NHS workers.
Serco said it recently increased its pay offer by 3%.
The firm said it also offered to backdate the increase to April.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham described the pay gap as "disgraceful".
She said: "They face the same risks as NHS-employed staff. Why on earth are they being paid significantly worse while being treated disgracefully?
"It's time to end this injustice. It's time to bring these workers, employed by Serco not the NHS, back into NHS employment."
She added a pay increase needed to address the poor pay compared to directly NHS employed staff.
Barts Health NHS Trust boss Shane DeGaris said they are working with Serco to put measures in place to protect services if the strikes goes ahead.
The trust added it could bring some services back in house and would be considering the future of the facilities management contract.
Taddy McAuley, Serco contract director for Barts Health, said the firm was "extremely disappointed" with the notification of strike action.
He said: "We are extremely disappointed with the notification of strike action from Unite as we recently increased the pay offer for our employees to a total of 3%, backdated to April 2021.
"This is the same percentage increase as that being received by people directly employed by the NHS."
They added they will work to find a resolution with Unite.