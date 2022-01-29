Apology after woman dragged on platform by London Overground train
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a woman attempting to board a London Overground train was dragged along a platform.
The passenger tried to board the train at Wood Street Station in Walthamstow, north-east London, on 14 January when her hand got trapped in the door.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said she was then forced to run alongside the train for about 20m (66ft), before the train stopped. The woman was uninjured.
Transport for London (TfL) apologised.
The woman's hand was eventually released when the train bound for Liverpool Street stopped and the doors opened, the RAIB said.
It is understood the woman's hand got caught in a closing door and the train started to slowly pull off, before the driver saw her on the train's external CCTV and brought the train to a halt.
The RAIB added it had looked into the incident and would publish a safety digest at a later date.
Rory O'Neill, TfL's general manager for London Overground, said: "We're sorry that our customer experienced this incident, which must have been extremely upsetting for them.
"While thankfully there were no physical injuries in this rare incident, we're committed to running the safest network possible and a thorough investigation is under way to help prevent this happening again."
Arriva Rail London, who operate the London Overground on TfL's behalf, is undertaking a full investigation and working with the RAIB.