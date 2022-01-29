Rory Cellan-Jones's Twitter star dog dies
A stolen dog has died two months after being reunited with owner Rory Cellan-Jones following the former BBC correspondent's Twitter campaign to find her.
Cabbage, Mr Cellan-Jones's collie cross, was stolen along with five other dogs from a walker's van in November.
All six animals were eventually found safe after Mr Cellan-Jones appealed to his Twitter followers for their return.
On Saturday he tweeted that his family "had to say goodbye" to Cabbage.
The recently-retired journalist, who was a technology correspondent for the BBC, told his 97,000 Twitter followers: "For 14 years she was a lovely, energetic and really smart member of our family.
"It was time for her to go but we miss her so much."
News of Cabbage's theft was a hot online topic last year, and the social media appeal for her return resulted in thousands of retweets.
Cabbage had already attracted an online following before her theft in Acton, west London, as she regularly appeared in Mr Cellan-Jones's Twitter pictures of their early morning walks.
He said the park felt "very empty" on Saturday morning as he thanked his followers for their support.
Former BBC colleagues tweeted their condolences. Presenter Sophie Raworth wrote: "I'm so sorry. I loved Cabbage's adventures."
The stolen van was tracked to Park Royal where five dogs were found "wandering around" together, while the final pet was discovered in Putney.
Mr Cellan-Jones described Cabbage as a "lovely" and "very gentle dog".
He said: "I was never a kid who grew up with dogs, so Cabbage was the first dog I'd owned and I surprised myself by how strong the bond was."
Describing her last days, he added: "She was already quite frail, and she was struggling to get up, which is just not good… and we just thought she's not got any quality of life, it was tragic."