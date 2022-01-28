Ealing death: Mother jailed for killing young daughter
- Published
A woman who strangled her five-year-old daughter after becoming depressed during the pandemic has been jailed for five years.
Five-year-old Aliyah Thomas was found dead on 14 September at her family home in Ealing, west London.
Martina Madarova pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Aliyah by reason of diminished responsibility.
Judge Richard Marks QC noted the killing involved a breach of trust towards a vulnerable victim.
The defendant's drinking and the fact that she had not sought medical help were aggravating factors, he told the Old Bailey.
But Judge Marks also acknowledged that she had previously been an "exemplary mother" and would have to live with what she had done for the rest of her life.
Madarova denied murder but admitted manslaughter, a plea which was accepted by the prosecution in light of medical reports.
In a victim impact statement, Aliyah's father David Thomas said: "I am blessed that I have other children but the fact that I have lost one is devastating.
"Martina is not a bad person; she was the best mum.
"I still believe that she was not well and would not have intentionally done anything to harm our daughter."
'Truly harrowing'
Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said Madarova had suffered a "significant deterioration" in her mental state during the Covid pandemic and was severely depressed at the time of the killing.
On the morning of 14 September, Madarova had called Mr Thomas and told him Aliyah was dead.
She was found lying on the sofa with her daughter tucked under a blanket, Mr Atkinson said.
Madarova told medics who attended her home in Leyborne Avenue that she felt she had "failed" her daughter. She also said she had drunk two bottles of wine.
Det Ch Insp Jim Shirley said: "This has been a truly harrowing investigation that involved the loss of an innocent young life at the hands of a loved one.
"I sincerely hope that Aliyah's family are comforted by the knowledge that Martina Madarova will now receive the help that she needs."