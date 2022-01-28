Amina-Faye Johnson: Parents of baby who died with 65 broken bones jailed
A couple have been jailed over the death of their eight-week old baby who died in south London with more than 60 broken bones in her body.
Amina-Faye Johnson suffered 41 fractures to her ribs and 24 more to other limbs during "continued physical abuse", police said.
Naomi Johnson and Benjamin O'Shea claimed paramedics caused the injuries.
But following a trial, the pair were found guilty of causing or allowing her to suffer physical harm.
O'Shea, 26, of Southwark, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half-years, while Johnson, 24, of Battersea, was jailed for seven years.
Both of them were also sentenced to another two months each, to be served consecutively, after being found guilty of cruelty to a person under-16 in relation to a separate child.
Sentencing the couple at Inner London Crown Court, judge Nigel Peters QC described the case as "harrowing".
"There is no doubt that this is a case of the highest seriousness in terms of cruelty to children in terms of the injuries," he said.
During police interviews the couple had claimed the fractures which their child suffered were caused by paramedics.
Medics could not establish a cause of death of "this poor child" and it was not possible to lay blame on which parent caused the fatal injuries and who stood back and allowed it to happen, the court heard.
The judge added that medical experts had found that the injuries were non-accidental and force had needed to be applied to cause them.
