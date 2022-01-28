Haringey: Man in court over Jewish 'hate crime' attack
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the attack of two Jewish men who were beaten-up while locking up their shop in north London.
Police were called to Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey, at 21:50 GMT on Wednesday following reports of an assault.
One of the victims was treated for a hand fracture and bruising, while the other suffered bruising and an eye injury.
Malaki Thorpe has been charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH.
He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Mr Thorpe, of Tottenham, has also been accused of possessing an offensive weapon.
The Met said the two victims were taken to a north London hospital to be treated.
A spokesperson for the force said the incident was being treated as a hate crime.