Brixton house fire: Man and boy arrested on suspicion of murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire in south London.
The 46-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze on Railton Road, Brixton, on Monday.
A 47-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy remain in custody after they were both arrested on Wednesday night.
The Met Police said it was treating the blaze as suspicious and investigators were "working to establish the circumstances leading up to the fire".
Fire crews were called to the two-storey house just after 04:00 and found the woman inside.
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.
"A dedicated team of investigators are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the fire and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Monday and may have seen or heard anything suspicious."