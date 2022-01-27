Enfield: Pensioner's valuable stamp collection stolen in robbery
- Published
A pensioner was robbed of his valuable stamp collection while walking in north London, police have said.
The victim, a "vulnerable" 72-year-old man, was walking through an alleyway on 10 December 2020 when his possessions were taken from him.
As well the stamps, which are said to be worth about £5,000, the man's debit card and mobile phone were taken.
The Met said anyone who had been offered the stamps for sale should contact police.
The victim had been heading from Canning Square to Magpie Close, in Enfield, when the robbery took place.
The suspect has been described as an olive skinned male who was wearing a hooded top.
He is said to have gone through the victim's pockets and stolen his wallet, which contained the collection of stamps, as well as other items.
Det Con William Darko said: "Sadly, we are well aware that the effects of becoming a victim of robbery can run far deeper than a loss of property.
"I know that some time has passed since this incident occurred and urge anyone who was offered the stamps for sale, or bought the stamps, to contact police immediately."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk