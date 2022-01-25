London bus crash: Passengers injured as double-decker hits shop
Paramedics are treating a "number" of people after a double-decker bus hit a shop in north-east London.
The crash happened on Selwyn Avenue, Highams Park, at about 08:20 GMT, the Metropolitan Police said.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it was called to the scene on The Broadway, Highams Park.
"Crews are working closely with partner agencies and we will share more information when we can," LAS said in a tweet.
Police said inquiries into the circumstances remained ongoing.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said his thoughts were with those affected by the "terrible incident".
He tweeted: "I've received reports this morning of a bus crashing into a building in Highams Park in Waltham Forest.
"Emergency services are currently on the scene - we will share more information as soon as we have it."
The LAS said it sent a number of resources including a trauma team from the London Air Ambulance.
"The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency service colleagues," an LAS spokeswoman said.