Stonebridge Park: Arrest after death of man hit by vehicle
- Published
A man has been arrested after the death of an 18-year-old who was hit by a vehicle.
Police found the man on Harrow Road, near to Stonebridge Park station at about 02:35 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Met Police said "no vehicle had stopped at the scene".
A man was arrested at about 05:20 GMT at an address in the Willesden area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.