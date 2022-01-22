BBC News

Harrow: Woman detained after two people slashed with knife

The woman was detained by officers and taken to hospital for mental health assessment

A woman has been detained after two people were slashed with a knife.

The incident happened on Station Road in Harrow at about 08:10 GMT.

Two women were injured with a knife and a third woman was punched, the Metropolitan Police said. All injuries are believed to be minor.

The force said the woman was detained and taken to hospital for mental health assessment. A police spokesman said there was no indication it was terror related.

