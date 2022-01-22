BBC News

Selfridges stabbing: Two men taken to hospital

Police were called to the stabbing at Selfridges on Oxford Street on Friday

Two men have been stabbed in a fight in the department store Selfridges.

The Met Police said officers were called to the incident at the flagship store on London's Oxford Street at 18:25 GMT on Friday.

The two men in their 20s were taken to hospital for treatment but their injuries were not life-threatening, the force said.

One of the injured men was arrested as well as a third man who was taken into custody.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.

