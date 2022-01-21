BBC News

Ranjith Kankanamalage: Murder charge over cemetery death

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Met police
Image caption,
Ranjith Kankanamalage had lived in Tower Hamlets for many years

Detectives investigating the death of a man in an east London cemetery have charged someone with murder.

Ranjith "Roy" Kankanamalage, 50, was found at 06:30 BST on 16 August 2021 in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eric Feld, 36, was first arrested in August and bailed. He was re-arrested on Friday and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A post-mortem found the victim died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics