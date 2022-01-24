Three men jailed for killing that led to mistaken identity murder
Three members of a gang have been jailed for killing a student whose death led to the mistaken revenge shooting of "gentle giant" Chad Gordon.
Jemal Ebrahim, 23, died after he was stabbed in the leg in Edgecot Grove, Tottenham, on 13 May 2020.
His death led to a reprisal attack and the mistaken targeting of Mr Gordon.
Mizuki Brown, 25, Tyreese Annan, 20, and Abdul Gaffer, 25, were handed 12 years, 11 years, and eight years and three months for manslaughter.
An earlier trial at the Old Bailey saw Brown, of Islington, and Annan, of Tottenham, both found guilty of Mr Ebrahim's manslaughter while Gaffer, also of Tottenham, pleaded guilty to it, admitting he drove the pair to and from the scene of the killing.
The trial heard the trio, part of the Green Lanes Gang, drove to the scene intent on stabbing a member of the Edgecot Grove gang.
CCTV footage showed Mr Ebrahim was chased into an alleyway by the group, where he was stabbed in the thigh, leading to his death in hospital the next day.
Previously, at the conclusion of the trial, Mr Ebrahim's sister Nema said in a statement: "Jemal had a promising life ahead of him, from leaving the country for good at the young age of 16 to pursue education abroad to then finalising his first year of business school in Hangzhou, China, before returning for the Christmas holiday and being stuck here due to Covid.
"Our hearts are broken."
In May last year, Mason Sani-Samedo, 19, and Cameron Robinson, 20, were found guilty of Mr Gordon's murder.
Mr Gordon, 27, described as a "gentle giant" with autism, had nothing to do with gangs but was shot in the head as he opened the door of his home in Wiltshire.
