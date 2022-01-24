Woman stabbed to death and man killed by vehicle in Westminster
A woman has been stabbed to death and a man killed after being hit by a vehicle in west London.
The woman was stabbed in Chippenham Road, in Maida Vale, just after 09:00 GMT, the Metropolitan Police said.
When officers arrived to reports of the stabbing, they also found a man had been hit by a vehicle. Both died at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Det Ch Insp Neil Smithson said police did not believe there was any wider threat to the community.
Roads in the area are closed for "an urgent investigation".
Police are working to inform the woman and man's families and post-mortem examinations will take place.
Det Ch Insp Smithson said: "This morning an incredibly serious incident has unfolded in the Westminster area, which has seen two people pronounced dead.
"Our officers are on scene and are working to establish exactly what has happened. As soon as we have more information we will keep the public updated but for now we must avoid speculation and allow investigators to do their work.
"What I can say at this time is that the incident is contained."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
