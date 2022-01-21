Covid: London 'major incident' over Omicron stood down
The major incident declared in London last month as Omicron spread across the capital has been stood down.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan made the initial declaration as the number of hospital cases rose.
City Hall said the downgrade in status was a result of pressures on critical services reducing to manageable levels and fewer staff absences.
Mr Khan praised the NHS and emergency services for going "above and beyond" during "an extremely testing period".
"Everyone who wore a mask, took a lateral flow test or followed the advice to work from home where possible, has played their part. But the virus and the Omicron variant is still with us and daily infection rates are still too high.
"That's why we must all remain vigilant and continue to do the things that have allowed our city to reopen safely.
"Wearing a face covering remains one of the single most important and easiest things we can all do to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Wearing a face covering remains a condition of carriage for passengers using TfL services.