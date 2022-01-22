New Cross Fire: Artwork to commemorate 14 young people who died
- Published
A mural will be revealed later in honour of 14 young black people killed by a fire in south London 41 years ago.
The victims, aged between 14 and 22, were celebrating a 16th birthday when the fire broke out in New Cross.
Nine partygoers were found dead, another four died in hospital in the following days and the 14th victim took his own life two years later.
Richard Simpson will unveil the artwork outside his restaurant on New Cross Road, doors from the site of the blaze.
Mr Simpson, the owner and founder of the Cummin Up Caribbean chain of restaurants in south London, lost friends in the disaster, which happened on 18 January 1981.
He said: "We are going to install a 3.5m memorial mural to our friends who died, and are still affected to this day by the New Cross Fire.
"We lost friends. I lost Glenton Powell who used to eat in my house and watch television in my house. We are all personally affected and the voices of those who walk around with trauma are not being heard.
"We are going to do this for our friends, those who were playing the music, those who were the celebrants, those who were enjoying themselves, and we are going to mark this now on New Cross Road, where it took place."
Some attendees managed to flee the party at 439 New Cross Road but many were trapped inside the three-storey home due to the severity of the blaze.
Nobody has been charged with causing the fire, although many believe it was a racist attack.
Grieving families and friends joined a 20,000-strong protest march to the House of Commons in March 1981, unhappy with the police investigation.
Two inquests since the disaster have recorded open verdicts.
Mr Simpson wants to keep details of the mural a surprise until the day of the event.
He said: "It's a silhouette. The silhouette represents the anonymous people who didn't have that voice and so there will be lots of imagery and significance within it.
"This is something that is very personal to me. This week I am going to be introduced to one of Glenton's relatives. I will be able to tell her the story of him that she hasn't been able to hear yet."
There will also be a memorial service at St Mary's Church on Lewisham High Street at 11:00 GMT, which will be livestreamed on the Lewisham Parish website.
The artwork is due to be unveiled at midday.