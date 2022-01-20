Kyrell Matthews: Murder-accused mum tried desperately to revive son
A woman accused of murdering her two-year-old son was told not to be "afraid to push too hard" as she desperately tried to revive him, a court has heard.
Phylesia Shirley and her ex-boyfriend Kemar Brown, allegedly repeatedly hit Kyrell Matthews over several weeks.
Kyrell was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October 2019.
Both Ms Shirley, 24, and Mr Brown, 28, of separate addresses in Thornton Heath, deny murder.
Secret audio recordings captured the violence meted out by the pair in Ms Shirley's flat, the Old Bailey was told.
The toddler, who was non-verbal, had 41 rib fractures by the time he died as well as internal bleeding and a deep cut to his liver, jurors have heard.
The prosecution alleges Kyrell suffered the injuries in at least five separate incidents in the weeks leading up to his death.
However, Mr Brown's defence says they were the result of incorrect advice from NHS 111 on how to resuscitate the little boy.
On Thursday, jurors were played the 111 call in which Ms Shirley told a call-handler that Kyrell was "acting really funny" and was "floppy" with his eyes rolled back.
An ambulance was dispatched and Ms Shirley was told how to give emergency help to Kyrell.
The call was transferred to a clinical adviser, who instructed Ms Shirley on how to give two-handed chest compressions.
Ms Shirley sobbed as she was told to "push down hard and fast".
She was told "do not be afraid to push hard" and "go for it" before counting the compressions out loud.
'He's awake'
As Ms Shirley repeated the procedure, she was told again: "Don't be afraid to push too hard."
Kyrell appeared to make a noise and Ms Shirley said: "He's awake, his eyes just opened but he's not looking at anything, he's just staring."
The sound of approaching ambulance sirens could be heard before the call cut out.
Mr Brown denies two further charges - causing or allowing death, and causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.
Ms Shirley has admitted allowing the death and allowing serious physical harm to a child.
The trial continues.
