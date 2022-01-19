Kyrell Matthews: Recordings reveal toddler being hit, murder trial told
A mother accused of murdering her toddler inadvertently recorded her ex-partner allegedly hitting the little boy in "harrowing" audio clips played to the jury at her Old Bailey trial.
Kyrell Matthews, aged two, was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, in October, 2019.
Jurors heard Phylesia Shirley, 24, made secret recordings at her flat to check if then-boyfriend Kemar Brown, 28, was secretly contacting other women.
Ms Shirley and Mr Brown deny murder.
The Old Bailey heard on Tuesday that Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly caused by "very forceful squeezing or blows".
Prosecutor Edward Brown QC alleged the recordings offered a glimpse into abuse suffered by Kyrell in the months before he died.
"It makes for harrowing listening because, say the prosecution, you will hear Kemar Brown hitting that child again and again on different days, and you will hear Kyrell crying and screaming as a result," he said.
On one recording, the prosecution said Kyrell could be heard getting increasingly distressed amid "slapping sounds" and "hitting noises" as defendant Mr Brown, who was not the boy's father, told him to "shut up".
Mr Brown admitted it was his voice on the recordings, the court heard.
The prosecution said Ms Shirley could then be heard asking "What did he do?", to which defendant Mr Brown is said to have replied "He got up."
Judge Mark Lucraft QC described the audio footage as "difficult listening".
Jurors were also told that on one occasion in the days before he died, Kyrell was apparently "reluctant to go back into his mother's flat" having spent the day elsewhere.
'Resuscitation failed'
Kyrell did not attend a nursery and was in the full-time care of his mother, then aged 21, the court heard previously.
Neither defendant was employed in the period leading up to Kyrell's death, the court has also heard.
Both also said they had left the flat at separate times, briefly, the day the boy died - although only Ms Shirley's account could be corroborated by CCTV, the court was told.
Ms Shirley said she raised the alarm by calling the NHS's non-emergency 111 number after she got home, saying her son had become "floppy".
Ambulance crews arrived 12 minutes after the call, but attempts to resuscitate him failed, jurors heard.
The trial was told both Ms Shirley and Mr Brown denied causing Kyrell any harm.
It was only following his death that forensic examination offered clues about how he died, the prosecution said.
Defendant Mr Brown also denies two further charges - causing or allowing death, and causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.
Ms Shirley has admitted allowing the death and allowing serious physical harm to a child.
The trial continues.
