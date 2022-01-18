Met Police make 130 arrests during drugs operation
- Published
More than 130 arrests were made during a three-day operation targeting drug crime on London's roads and rail networks, the Met has revealed.
Between 11 and 13 January, officers worked at hot spots in London to catch criminals transporting drugs, weapons and cash in and out of the capital.
The force seized 47 vehicles, large quantities of cocaine and cannabis, 15 knives and more than £28,000 in cash.
Ch Insp Rob Rander said tackling violent crime was "a top priority".
Based on intelligence, Operation Pandilla was deployed to four specific hot spots in London - the A10 at Camden, the A10 at Hackney and locations in Brixton and Ladbroke Grove.
Automatic number plate recognition technology was used to link vehicles with criminal activity.
Some 77 suspects were charged or received police cautions as a result of the action, the force said.
Ch Insp Rob Rander, who led the operation said: "Tackling violent crime and the supply of drugs is a top priority, which includes targeting the drivers which fuel it."
Officers were joined by youth workers from the Bounce Back programme, which works with the Met to help identify and divert young people at risk of turning to crime.
Ch Insp Rander added that while the key aim of the crackdown was preventing weapons and drugs being bought onto the street, helping vulnerable people on the cusp of violence was "paramount".
"As part of this operation, young people received instant support, independent of police. This type of collaborative approach can have a real impact on finding longer-term solutions to reduce violent crime," he said.