Kyrell Matthews death: Toddler killed by mother and partner, court told
A "defenceless" two-year-old boy was killed by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a "catalogue of very significant" injuries, a court heard.
Kyrell Matthews was found in cardiac arrest at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on 20 October, 2019.
Jurors heard Kyrell had 41 rib fractures allegedly caused by "very forceful squeezing or blows".
Phylesia Shirley, 24, and her then-boyfriend, Kemar Brown, 28, deny murder and are on trial at the Old Bailey.
Prosecutor Edward Brown QC told jurors the evidence in the case "amounts to no less than a determined pattern of repeated and significant assaults, on a completely defenceless and young child".
He added: "It will be no surprise to you that the effect of these injuries would have been real pain, not only on their infliction, of course, but also pain and discomfort after and following each violent episode."
Ms Shirley and Mr Brown, of separate addresses in Thornton Heath, had been in a relationship for approximately a year when Kyrell died - a month after his second birthday, the court heard.
Jurors were told Kyrell did not attend a nursery and so was in the full-time care of his mother, then aged 21.
Mr Brown, however, spent almost all of his time at Ms Shirley's one-bedroom flat and regularly slept over, jurors heard.
Neither defendant was employed in the period leading up to Kyrell's death, the court heard.
Mr Brown also denies two further charges - causing or allowing death, and causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.
Ms Shirley has admitted allowing the death and allowing serious physical harm to a child.
The trial continues.
