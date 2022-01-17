Jako nightclub: Kensington venue loses licence after triple stabbing
A west London nightclub has had its licence suspended after three men were stabbed and police officers were assaulted.
Two large fights broke out outside Jako on 9 January as suspected gang members fought with knives and belts in High Street Kensington.
Three people were stabbed outside the venue and four people were arrested by police.
All have been released on bail, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The club agreed to temporarily close the next day and its licence has now been suspended by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) until a full investigation can take place.
The Met Police raised concerns at a RBKC licensing hearing, alleging that suspected gang members were visiting the club.
Two of the stab victims had been inside the club before a fight broke out and four suspects were also inside the nightclub.
'Different clientele'
RBKC's licensing committee heard how fights have regularly broken out at the venue since it reopened after the pandemic.
Owner Syed Gilani said: "We have had a different type of clientele coming to the venue."
On the night of the most recent fight, it was claimed that Jako staff let in 60 partygoers after 01:00 GMT - despite being forbidden from letting people in after that time.
RBKC's licensing committee decided to suspend the venue's licence until a full licensing hearing on 8 February.
Cllr Sof McVeigh, chair of the council's licencing committee, said she agreed with police that the venue was "associated with serious crime".
"The committee is concerned about the use of promoted events and the clientele it attracted with possible gang links," she added.