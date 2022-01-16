Senior Met officers sacked for gross misconduct
Two senior Metropolitan Police officers have been sacked for gross misconduct.
Ch Supt Paul Martin and Ch Insp Davinder Kandohla were found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.
Both were ruled to have failed to declare conflicts of interest in a promotion, been involved in improper spending of police funds and mistreated more junior colleagues.
They were dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing earlier.
The panel found Mr Martin did not disclose a conflict of interest in the promotion process for Mr Kandohla.
He was also found to have misused a corporate credit card and behaved badly towards a pregnant colleague.
Mr Kandohla failed to declare a conflict of interest in his own promotion process, misled an investigation into an expenses claim he had made and also behaved badly towards junior colleagues, the panel ruled.
The hearing also considered allegations against two other officers.
Sgt James Di-Luzio was found to have misused a corporate credit card and behaved badly towards his junior colleagues and was issued with management advice.
Allegations made against PC Karina Kandohla were not proven.
The breaches all occurred between 2017 and 2019.
'Appalling'
The Met's directorate of professional standards investigation began in July 2018 when allegations were made that a breach had been made in Mr Kandohla's promotion.
Another investigation was launched in September 2019 when further concerns were raised about inappropriate workplace behaviour and financial irregularities.
Cdr Catherine Roper said the men's behaviour had no place in the Met, particularly when senior officers should have been "setting a strong example".
"Instead they abused their trusted positions," she said. "In particular in the way they spoke to and treated more junior members of staff was appalling.
"This behaviour will not be tolerated by anyone in the Met and we will continue to investigate and hold to account those who act in this manner."